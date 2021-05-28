BetterBetting Market Cap Tops $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00082145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.55 or 0.00929138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.26 or 0.09532020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00091559 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

