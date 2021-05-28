BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $2,200.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.39 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,745,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

