Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Big Lots updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.15 EPS.

BIG stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

