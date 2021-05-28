BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of BIO-key International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, SVP James David Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

