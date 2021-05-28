BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 40430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCRX. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

