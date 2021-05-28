Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BFRA opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

