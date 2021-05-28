Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bioventus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of BVS opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bioventus will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

