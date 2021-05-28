Bithao Hits Market Cap of $24.31 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bithao has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a total market cap of $24.31 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00078559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.67 or 0.00898470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.25 or 0.09120764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.