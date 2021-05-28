BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,130 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 99,817 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

