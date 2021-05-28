BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 203.6% in May

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the April 29th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 106,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,678. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

