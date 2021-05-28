Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.97.

BLMN opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 564,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $63,058,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

