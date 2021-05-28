Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

BRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BRG opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.57 million, a PE ratio of -42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.96. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $192,154. 23.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRG. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

