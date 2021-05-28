Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,489 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,347. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

