Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 111,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $743.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

