Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.