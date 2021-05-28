Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,142,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,724,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

