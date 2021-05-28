Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $76.25 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FATE. Truist lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

