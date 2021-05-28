BMO Capital Markets Cuts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$98.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$79.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.06. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$36.15 and a 52 week high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.2000005 EPS for the current year.

In other Linamar news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,644.70. Also, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total value of C$134,471.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $1,263,281.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

