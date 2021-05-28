BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FINGF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

FINGF opened at $25.03 on Monday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

