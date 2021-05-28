BMO Capital Markets Increases Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target to $195.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $177.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.12 and its 200 day moving average is $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

