BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 11,543 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 172.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $417.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.46. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

