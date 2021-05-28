BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1,279.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 87,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,782. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

