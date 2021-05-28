BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 61,541 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 237.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $115.15.

