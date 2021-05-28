BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521,544 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,747,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 739,092 shares of company stock worth $32,309,114. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

