Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.99

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.99 and traded as high as C$4.50. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 42,483 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNE. CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.27.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,899,716.11. Insiders have bought 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $69,633 in the last ninety days.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

