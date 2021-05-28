Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,422,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,641 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $40,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.75. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $37,966.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

