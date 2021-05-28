Boston Partners Makes New $31.83 Million Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,533,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,834,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KOS opened at $3.22 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

