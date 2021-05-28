Boston Partners Sells 35,100 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.84% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $57,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,569,897. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

