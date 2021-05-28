Boston Partners Sells 8,674 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $25,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

