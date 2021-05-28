Boston Partners Takes $37.07 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 960,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,072,000. Boston Partners owned 0.82% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

