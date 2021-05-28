Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 5,000 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
