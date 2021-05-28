Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 5,000 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.