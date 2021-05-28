BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 77,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,707. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.