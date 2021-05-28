Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith Sells 25,068 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

