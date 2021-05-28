Bradley M. Tirpak Acquires 1,613 Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Bradley M. Tirpak acquired 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $12,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TSRI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 1,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,530. TSR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Get TSR alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.