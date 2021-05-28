Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.99

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.99 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08), with a volume of 20,051 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 220.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

