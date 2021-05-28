Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stake Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,907,000 after buying an additional 1,667,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

