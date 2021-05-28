Bread Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $317,083.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bread has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00916656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.65 or 0.09284595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00091671 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

