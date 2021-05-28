Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

