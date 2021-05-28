Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.44.
Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
