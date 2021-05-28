British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,315,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $49,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.20 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

