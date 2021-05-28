Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. 31,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,684. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,429,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.