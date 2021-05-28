Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million.

IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 176,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,362. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in International Money Express by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 168,512 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 536,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in International Money Express by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 976,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.