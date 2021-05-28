Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $4.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $5.56 billion. Moderna reported sales of $66.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,787.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $17.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $20.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

MRNA traded up $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,517,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,224. Moderna has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 195.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after buying an additional 189,307 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

