Brokerages Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce sales of $680.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $725.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $996.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Cowen raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 52,247 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,289. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.76.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.