Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

