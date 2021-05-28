Brokerages Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.24. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 171,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.