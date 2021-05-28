Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 31,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.