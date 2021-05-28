Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. 1,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,621. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

