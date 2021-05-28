Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

UCBI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

