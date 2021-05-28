Brokerages Set eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT at $12.00

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,095. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.04 million, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,291 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.