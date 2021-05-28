Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Target Price at $12.50

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 12.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

